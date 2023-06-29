'Failure would be doing nothing': Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded as he defends controversial Ulez scheme

29 June 2023, 21:43 | Updated: 29 June 2023, 21:47

Sadiq Khan was grilled at LBC's State of London debate
Sadiq Khan was grilled at LBC's State of London debate. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Sadiq Khan was heckled over Ulez expansion during an LBC debate as he defended his controversial environmental scheme.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The mayor of London defended his controversial cornerstone policy at LBC's State of London, which charges motorists if their car does not fit requirements to drive through the zones in London.

He hopes it will reduce air pollution and improve Londoner's lives, but businesses and squeezed families resent facing extra costs and have protested against it.

But Mr Khan has ploughed on, hoping Ulez will cover all of London from August.

"Each year, in our city, around 4,000 people die prematurely, directly, because of air pollution," Mr Khan told LBC's James O'Brien and the Indigo2 audience on Thursday night.

"There are children in our city with stunted lungs, permanently, because of air pollution."

But an audience member began shouting over him as James O'Brien tried to convince him we would not be heard over the radio.

An audience member heckles Sadiq Khan for the first time on Air Quality

The audience member berated Mr Khan over his claims about the science that supported Ulez measures, saying he "misconstrued it".

"No-one has died, stop lying!" the heckler yelled.

Mr Khan went on, saying the Government's figures show 36,000 people died in the UK because of air pollution, and the World Health Organisation says more people die from air pollution than tobacco.

Audience member condemns the mayor for ‘making cuts to bus lanes and expand the ULEZ’

Adults suffer other complications, too, he added, saying it is a "big, big problem".

Heckled again, Mr Khan said: "We introduced the Ulez in central London. In two years, it reduced the poison by 50% but it also led to a third fewer children being admitted in hospital."

But he said outer London has the largest number of respiratory issues.

James O'Brien: 'People will wonder why you're prioritising roadside air over air underground...'

He was cheered by the audience when he said he was not willing to accept Londoners suffering from worse air quality.

"Clean air should not be a privilege for those who live in central London, it should be a human right for everyone in London," he said.

Responding to critics who believe the science is disputed, he claimed "99%" of experts "have one position".

"Failure looks like knowing there is a problem, knowing there's a solution and not taking action."

The scheme has infuriated some Londoners, with cameras that record which cars have entered Ulez being targeted by opponents.

In a wide ranging debate, Mr Khan

  • insisted dust levels on the Tube are not breaching safety standards, and insisted that it is a different issue to harmful particles above ground
  • again said he wants rent controls for London, saying the "skies haven't fallen in" after Scotland introduced a 3% rent rise cap
  • defended changes to bus routes, saying he put in City Hall money to ensure TfL kept services going at a time when the operator was struggling financially
  • said he respects the vote to leave the EU and described Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer as a remainer, like he is
  • declared he backs the junior doctor's strike, directly contradicting shadow health secretary Wes Streeting's past opposition to it

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Greta Thunberg

Zelensky meets Thunberg and others to address war’s effect on Ukraine’s ecology

Carmelle was reported as missing on Sunday.

Girl, 13, from Yorkshire who ‘vanished’ from London party found ‘safe and well’

Google office

Google to remove news links in Canada over online news law

Naomi Campbell has welcomed her second child.

‘It’s never too late to become a mother’: Naomi Campbell, 53, welcomes second child

Stockton Rush reportedly used expired carbon fiber on the sub.

Oceangate CEO Stockton Rush boasted of ‘expired’ materials used to build sub, passenger who almost joined says

Benjamin Mendy claims to have slept with 10,000 women

Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy claims he's 'slept with 10,000 women', as rape re-trial begins

Tiffany’s flagship store on New York’s Fifth Avenue

Electrical fire sends smoke billowing from under New York’s famous Tiffany store

The federal courthouse in New York

Three charged in insider trading case related to taking Trump media firm public

Sadiq Khan is being grilled by Londoners

State of London as it happened: Sadiq Khan heckled and applauded over Ulez as Mayor quizzed on transport and policing

The Prince is to lose out on a royal role as a result of having no British residence.

Prince Harry to lose out on ‘hugely important’ royal role after Frogmore Cottage eviction by King Charles

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite last week's fatal implosion

OceanGate Expeditions is still advertising $250,000 trips to the Titanic wreckage - despite implosion that killed five

The tourist filmed carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the brickwork of Italy's historic Colosseum lives in Britain

Tourist caught carving 'Ivan + Hayley' into the wall of Colosseum lives in Britain, Italian police say

A person protests outside the Supreme Court in Washington

Supreme Court strikes down affirmative action in US college admissions

Colosseum in Rome

Man filmed carving name on Colosseum is tourist living in Britain, police say

Thousands more police officers have been deployed, as violence continues to rage in Paris

France deploys 40,000 more police, as officers tear gas Paris protesters led by mother of teen boy 'executed' by officer

General Sergei Surovikin,

Russia’s ‘General Armageddon’ believed to be detained following Wagner mutiny

Latest News

See more Latest News

Both Gemma Barton and Craig Crouch have denied the charges.

Parents ‘repeatedly abused’ 10-month-old son as he was found dead in cot with 39 rib fractures and 19 bruises
The protesters were doused in milk

Just Stop Oil protesters covered in milk as they carry out latest road blocking slow march

Cars burn after a march for Nahel in Nanterre

40,000 officers deployed across France amid violence after boy shot by police

Braverman spoke to Parliament

'Unfair Brits are forced to absorb thousands': Braverman's fury after Rwanda plan ruled 'unlawful' as Govt plots appeal
Madonna back home after spell in intensive care

Madonna back home and 'in the clear' after stay in intensive care with serious bacterial infection
Vladimir Putin has drawn a smiley face as his regime continues to 'clean house'

Putin draws bizarre smiley face and poses for selfies, as Kremlin 'cleans house' after failed Wagner Group march
A key witness has claimed suspect Christian Brueckner told him ‘she didn’t scream’

Key Madeleine McCann witness reveals moment suspect Christian Brueckner 'confessed' and how 'she didn’t scream'
Alexis Tsipras

Greece’s left-wing opposition leader steps down after crushing election defeat

The temperature could approach 40C

Temperatures to hit 'mid to high 30s' next month with 40C predicted only if an 'extreme event' takes place
Laurence Knight was found guilty of sexual assault, but not guilty of rape

Met police officer found guilty of sexually assaulting woman on Brighton stag do two weeks before wedding

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Royal accounts have shown heating was turned down at Buckingham Palace to save money

Heating turned down at Buckingham Palace to save costs with overall spending up £21m - full breakdown of royal accounts
Frogmore Cottage underwent extensive renovations under Meghan and Harry's watch

Harry and Meghan vacate Frogmore Cottage six months after King Charles gave marching orders, palace confirms
Grayson Perry received his knighthood dressed as his alter-ego Claire

Grayson Perry collects knighthood from Prince William dressed as female alter-ego Claire

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out on Rwanda

Stop the boats? How Andrew Marr would tackle the migrant crisis

Shelagh and caller Johnathan

'On what level are we full?': Shelagh Fogarty questions LBC caller's anti-migrant rhetoric

Barrister tells James O'Brien Rwanda case will go to the Supreme Court.

'It will go to the supreme court': Barrister comments on court's Rwanda decision

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful

'Paying another country to solve our problem isn't moral' says Shelagh Fogarty as Rwanda plan is ruled unlawful
James O'Brien slams Tories attacking the privileges committee

James O'Brien lambasts the eight Tory MPs named to have 'attacked' Privileges Committee

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Author Peter Hitchens condemns the 'indefensibly immoral' striking by doctors and nurses

Ed Milliband

Green energy is not a ‘climate luxury’ it’s ‘energy bills necessity’, Ed Miliband tells LBC
Andrew Marr spoke about the challenges of facing both the climate and cost of living crises

Andrew Marr: Ministers know they must tackle the climate crisis but they are also fighting the cost of living crisis
Tom Swarbrick admonishes Thames Water

'It's the corporate greed playbook': Tom Swarbrick accuses debt-ridden Thames Water of exhibiting 'disaster capitalism'
Shelagh and Labour MP

Tories have treated taxpayers' money 'recklessly' comprising pupils safety at school says Shadow Education Secretary

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit