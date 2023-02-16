Five councils launch legal challenge to dispute Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion

16 February 2023, 18:56

Sadiq Khan and TfL is facing a backlash over its plans to extend ULEZ to cover all of London
Sadiq Khan and TfL is facing a backlash over its plans to extend ULEZ to cover all of London. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Four London councils and one Surrey council have launched a legal challenge into the decision to expand the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ) to cover the entire capital city.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan announced in November that from August 29 this year, the ULEZ zone will cover the whole of London.

The London boroughs of Bexley, Bromley, Harrow and Hillingdon and Surrey County Council have now launched a judicial review into the Mayor and TfL's decision.

The coalition of councils said it is challenging the decision on five grounds, including a perceived "lack of consultation" on the plans and a failure to carry out a cost-benefit analysis of the expansion.

They also claim the Mayor of London and TfL have failed to comply with "relevant statutory requirements" and have not considered compliance rates in outer London, which they deem an "unlawful failure".

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan. Picture: Getty

The proposed scrapage scheme was also not consulted upon, the councils added.

Mr Khan previously said extending the ultra-low emission zone to cover the whole of the city was "one of the toughest decisions I've taken".

But he has insisted air pollution is making Londoners "sick from cradle to the grave", with illnesses such as cancer, lung disease, dementia and asthma, and said he wants to remain "on the right side of history" by expanding ULEZ.

Read More: 'Another unwelcome hit on working people': Four senior London Labour MPs slam Sadiq Khan's ULEZ expansion plans

Read More: London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

ULEZ will cover all of London from August 29
ULEZ will cover all of London from August 29. Picture: Getty

Addressing the joint legal challenge, leader of the London Borough of Bexley Baroness O’Neill said: “We have been clear from the start that we believe air quality is important but that ULEZ is the wrong solution.

"By wanting to expand ULEZ to outer London boroughs it appears that the Mayor’s message is you can pollute as long as you can afford the £12.50.

“We believe he should give the monies that he has allocated to ULEZ to the boroughs who actually understand outer London and the transport connectivity problems our residents face to come up with innovative solutions that will deliver better, more practical results.

“We are also very concerned about the mental wellbeing of our residents who we know are already anxious about the installation of ULEZ and the very real prospect that they won’t be able to use their cars to get to work, visit relatives and friends, shop or attend health appointments.

“We are standing up for our residents who have given us a clear message of what they think of his plan.”

Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver
Surrey County Council leader Tim Oliver. Picture: Twitter

Read More: London ULEZ zone expands to cover ENTIRE capital from next year, Sadiq Khan announces

Read More: "Difficult year" to go ahead with Ulez as people struggle with cost of living, says Martin Lewis

Meanwhile, leader of Surrey County council Tim Oliver said the council was "dismayed at the lack of discussion given" to the ULEZ expansion by Sadiq Khan.

"The impact on many Surrey residents and businesses will be significant and we will not stand by and watch that happen with no mitigations offered from the Mayor," he said.

“To date, our requests for due consideration to be given to these mitigations have not been acknowledged, let alone acted upon.

"It’s disappointing that we, along with other local authorities, have to resort to legal proceedings to try and bring the Mayor of London to the table, but we have no choice but to do so.”

It comes after LBC's revelation that four leading London Labour MPs are calling on Sadiq Khan to backtrack on his plans to extend the ULEZ zone.

Labour MPs Seema Malhotra, Jon Cruddas, Siobhain McDonagh and Abena Oppong-Asare told LBC this week they have significant concerns regarding the scheme’s expansion.

Speaking to LBC News, Labour's Abena Oppong-Asare said: "My concern is we don't want to be in a situation where people are going to be worse off."

Meanwhile, the Shadow Exchequer Secretary told LBC News she has raised her concerns with Mr Khan.

Seema Malhotra, currently Labour’s Shadow Business and Consumers Minister, told LBC: "Whilst I share the goal of reducing pollution and increasing air quality, I am very concerned about the economic impact the current roll-out plans will have on residents and small businesses."

The Labour MP for Feltham and Heston in the west of the capital, said the plans will have a "disproportionate effect on lower income families and the self-employed who use their vehicle for work".

TfL estimates that on an average day about 160,000 cars and 42,000 vans that use London's roads would be liable for the £12.50 ULEZ fee.

The expansion will force tens of thousands of those drivers in more polluting vehicles to switch to vehicles that comply with the minimum emissions standards or to dump their cars altogether.

City Hall says the expansion will mean five million Londoners will breathe cleaner air.

Whether or not a vehicle is liable for the charge depends on how much nitrogen dioxide it emits.

For diesel cars and vans to avoid the charge they must generally have been registered from 2016, while most petrol models registered from 2006 are exempt.

Drivers can check the status of their vehicle by entering its registration number on TfL's website.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Bruce Willis' family reveal he has dementia less than one year after he retired from acting due to brain condition

A Tesla sign

Tesla recalls 363,000 vehicles with Full Self-Driving system to fix ‘defects’

Smith in the security kiosk of the British embassy in Berlin

Russian spy was motivated by ‘intention to harm the UK’ and pro-Putin views, court told

Humpback whale

Song of the humpback whale may be a ‘sign of loneliness’

NHS nurse

NHS nurse strike dates: When are nurses going on strike in 2023?

Breaking
Tens of thousands of nurses including staff working in A&E will stage a 48-hour walkout at the start of March, as the dispute between over pay and staffing escalates.

Nurses to stage 48-hour walkout which will include A&E workers as dispute over pay and staff escalates

Peter Maher, 61, has been jailed for life for murdering his wife Jeanna (R) in a "brutal" hammer attack in Glasgow.

Man, 61, jailed for life after murdering wife in 'cruel and sadistic' hammer attack

Donald Trump

Parts of Georgia grand jury’s Trump report are released

Exclusive
Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially arrested in Bucharest on December 29

'Do we arrest rappers for their lyrics?’ Andrew Tate’s lawyer says his views on women are part of ‘satirical persona'

King Charles waving, wearing uniform and Windsor castle

King Charles III Coronation: Date, guests, events and how much it will cost

Police have come under fire for their release of information about Nicola Bulley

'Destroying her reputation': Lancashire Police slammed for Nicola Bulley for releasing Nicola Bulley's personal details

Israeli foreign minister Eli Cohen

Israel’s foreign minister visits Kyiv as pressure mounts over military aid

review

Visitor moans Lake District mountain 'too hilly' as unhappy tourists complain about its lack of facilities

Viewers were left stunned after watching a blind 13-year-old girl perform a flawless rendition of a Chopin piece on the piano at a Birmingham train station.

Watch amazing moment blind 13-year-old girl stuns audience with flawless performance of Chopin classic

Kate Moss and Victoria Beckham are among attendees at Vivienne Westwood's funeral

Victoria Beckham, Stormzy and Kate Moss among stars attending funeral for British icon Dame Vivienne Westwood

Anti-Kosovo protesters in Belgrade

Five men ‘linked to Wagner Group’ arrested after protest over Kosovo

Latest News

See more Latest News

King Charles III attending official royal duties in parliament

King Charles III coronation: When is it and will it be a bank holiday?

Nicola Bulley walking along the river before she went missing

Nicola Bulley timeline: Latest updates and events in the search for missing mother-of-two

Earthquake devastation in Aleppo

Earthquake death toll in Syria likely to rise, says UN humanitarian chief

Counter-terror chief Matt Jukes said state threats against the UK have increased fourfold in the last two years

School massacres and eight 'late-stage' terror attacks foiled by cops last year as 13-year-olds put under investigation
The Hanover State Opera

Ballet company ‘sacks’ director who smeared dog poo in critic’s face

Nicola Bulley's family issued a desperate plea

Nicola Bulley's family pleads for end to speculation as Lancashire Police refers itself to watchdog over case
Two brothers who robbed a jewellers in Epping disguised as elderly men have been jailed after their DNA was found in latex face masks worn during the heist.

Two armed brothers robbed Epping jewellers disguised as old men with 'extremely life-like' latex masks
Zelensky addresses Norwegian parliament

Norway to donate £6bn to war-torn Ukraine over five years

storm

Britain to be battered by 75mph winds this weekend as Storm Otto roars in

Jasper Kraus was killed in April 2021 when he was attacked by his chicken

Animal-loving grandfather died as he whispered 'rooster' after violent chicken bites leg at Irish home, inquest hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Shelagh Fogarty 16/02/23

'They're victim blaming': Caller slams police for Nicola Bulley information reveal

Prue Leith and David Lammy

'Doctors shouldn't always keep us alive so long': Dame Prue Leith makes her case for assisted dying
Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'

Nick Ferrari slams Lancashire Police 'idiots' for 'effectively' saying Nicola Bulley was 'menopausal nigh on alcoholic'
Tom Swarbrick

Tom Swarbrick slams Lancashire Police for claiming Nicola Bulley is 'high-risk' without giving further details
Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's resignation

'She could handle herself': Shelagh Fogarty reflects on Nicola Sturgeon's time as First Minister
David Lammy reacts to Nicola Sturgeon resignation speech

David Lammy praises Nicola Sturgeon's resignation speech

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

'No, you can't handle truth!': Nick Ferrari jokingly clashes with caller

Queen Consort and Nick Ferrari

Queen Consort 'ridiculous' for cutting Koh-i-Noor out of King's Coronation, caller says

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman

Shelagh Fogarty criticises Suella Braverman's asylum seeker rhetoric

'No wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller who favours hybid working

There's 'no wonder' Lord Sugar wants people in the office, says caller in passionate message after WFH backlash

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit