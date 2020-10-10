Caller in Spain instructs Brits to 'stop moaning' over mandatory masks

By Seán Hickey

This caller in Barcelona gave context to the current debate over whether or not the UK should make mask wearing outdoors mandatory.

"I commute for an hour every day" Rosie began. "I leave my house, I wear a mask. I get to my office, we're all wearing masks."

She told David Lammy that in Spain, they "wear the masks for nine hours a day except when we're eating lunch."

David was surprised by Rosie's revelations: "For British listeners this is something we are not used to." He asked the caller what it's been like to wear a mask constantly.

The caller insisted "it's a way of life now that we just have to get used to," and scoffed at Brits complaining over wearing one.

"I don't understand why everyone's complaining about it," Rosie insisted.

The caller didn't understand the widespread complaining in the UK over potential mandatory face coverings. Picture: PA

"When we were in lockdown, even just to go to the supermarket I had to sign a form from the Government," Rosie noted. David was taken aback by the extent to which restrictions were being followed in the Mediterranean nation.

She went on: "as soon as we were sent back to work we had to wear the mask full-time." The caller reiterated that she saw no issue with wearing a mask in public.

"I just think it's part of what people need to start doing now and stop complaining."

