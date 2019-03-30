Moment Caller Solves Irish Border Issue... By Calling A General Election

Ian Payne was left stunned when a caller insisted that the best solution to the Irish backstop was to have a general election.

A caller who thinks the European Union would insist on having free movement of people in order to accept a new Customs Union arrangement struggled to come up with a better solution to the Irish border backstop.

The proposal to beat the Brexit deadlock by keeping the UK in a Customs Union with the EU was tabled by former Tory Chancellor Ken Clarke, and would resolve the issue of the Irish backstop by ensuring tariff-free trade across the border.

But the idea was one of eight that was rejected by MPs last week during the indicative votes.

Lloyd insisted that the European Union wouldn't budge on only accepting a Customs Union if the UK accepted free movement of people.

But when Ian Payne asked how he would resolve the border issue in the event of no-deal Brexit, the caller was found stuck.

"The day we leave, the EU will say you're outside the Union, we need to have a border," Ian said.

Lloyd replied: "If we leave without a deal, then we have to have a general election."

But an infuriated Ian didn't give up, and insisted Lloyd give him an answer to solving the backstop.

"But that doesn't solve the border!" Ian said.

"From the day we leave, Europe will be entitled to say 'put a border down'.

"How do you solve it?

"This was always the problem, from the very beginning it was always going to come down to this!"

