Feminist Writer Addresses Concerns Men Are Being Demonised By Me Too

Kate Smurthwaite says concerns men are worried by the Me Too movement are unjustified but admits she understands where the concerns come from.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation to the US Supreme Court was met with anger from Me Too campaigners who believe the judge should not have been voted in.

Protesters gathered outside the court, and some climbed onto the nearby statue of justice.

Mr Kavanaugh was sworn into the US' highest court despite facing multiple allegations of sexual misconduct, allegations he denies.

But some women have argued that the Me Too campaign has 'gone too far', as one mother said she was worried about her young son as men were being "demonised".

Feminist writer and comedian Kate Smurthwaite responded to those concerns, saying it is statistically more likely to be struck by lightning than be victimised by the Me Too campaign.

Speaking to Ian Payne, she said: "There are men who are watching the media and saying 'what if I'm the next person to be a victim of this', which is understandable, because there is so much noise about it.

"But when you're afraid of something, it's very important to look at the actual numbers.

"How many men have actually been publicly implicated as a result of the Me Too movement?

"Statistically you should be much more worried about being struck by lightening or eating dodgy food in a restaurant."