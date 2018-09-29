Guardian Columnist Logged Into Conservative App As Boris Johnson... And Can't Log Out

29 September 2018, 15:49 | Updated: 29 September 2018, 16:16

Dawn Foster discovered the security flaw when as she tested the app ahead of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham.

A major security flaw in the official Conservative Party Conference app, which allowed anyone to access and change the personal details of ministers, MPs, journalists and other attendees, has been uncovered ahead of the conference.

The app did not require a password to access accounts, making it possible to access the email addresses and mobile numbers other other attendees.

Dawn Foster, a Guardian columnist, said that after discovering the flaw, she's been stuck logged into the app as the former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

She told Ian Payne that she's not been able to log out of the app, and has been receiving notifications intended for Mr Johnson.

Environment secretary Michael Gove's picture was reportedly changed to one of Rupert Murdoch, and his email to a fictional Sun newspaper address.It raises questions over whether the app breaches data protection policy.

The security flaw, which happened as Tory Party members arrived at conference for its first day, has now been fixed.

A Conservative Party spokesman said: "The app has been taken offline while we resolve the issues with the app."

A spokesperson for the Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) said it would be making inquiries about the breach and added that "organisations have a legal duty to keep personal data safe and secure".

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant theory about Boris Johnson

James O'Brien's Caller Describes Boris Johnson As "Philandering Yoghurt Pot"

1 day ago

Maajid Nawaz

Caller Claims To Know More About Article 50 Than Man Who Wrote It

6 days ago

Maajid Nawaz

Maajid Nawaz Warns Against Muslim-Only Prisons In UKIP's Manifesto

7 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile