Concerns About Migrants Crossing Irish Border "For Months": Ex-Border Control Officer

Border control officers have had concerns about migrants exploiting the Irish border after Brexit "for months", as a number of migrants have made attempts to cross the English Channel.

The Home Secretary has cut short his family holiday to return to the UK after declaring a "major incident" as Border Force vessels picked up a group of migrants attempting to enter the country by boat.

Sajid Javid said he will keep the number of Border Force vessels under close review, but the Defence Secretary has said that the military was ready to offer help if needed.

But one retired border control officer said that there have already been concerns about people exploiting the border between Ireland and the UK.

English Channel migrant crossings have been declared a "major incident" by Home Secretary Sajid Javid. Picture: Getty

Speaking to Ian Payne on LBC, Chris Hobbs said that in the case that there is no hard Irish border is "is a possibility" that a number of people will attempt to pass through in order to reach the UK.

"There are concerns already about whether people are getting across the Irish border," he said.

"These concerns have been around for months, and I don't think there has ever been much of a study of how many are getting through".