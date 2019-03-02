MPs Would Be Stupid To Take No-Deal Off The Table: Brexiteer

Ian Payne put to a Brexiteer that no-deal could be rejected in Parliament, as another run of votes by MPs draws nearer.

Conservative MP Andrew Bridgen said that MPs who vote to take no-deal Brexit off the table would be "really rather stupid" because the threat is keeping the European Union at the negotiation table.

Speaking to Ian Payne, the Brexiteer said: "You're basically saying it's either the Prime Minister's deeply flawed deal or no Brexit."

But when the LBC presenter put to him that the likelihood of no-deal being kept in the frame, Mr Bridgen said he remained hopeful.

"We've kept no-deal on the table and survived two attempts by those who wish to frustrate Brexit to take no-deal off the table," he said.

"Those amendments have been defeated repeatedly."

Andrew Bridgen told Ian Payne that MPs who vote to take no-deal off the table are "stupid". Picture: LBC / PA

"The two major parties agreed to implement the will of the British people to leave the European Union, but it really is this poor attitude of wanting to rule out walking away without a deal that tells them they don't have to renegotiate."

His comments come as the EU's chief negotiator said that the bloc is ready to give Britain more guarantees that the Irish backstop is only intended to be temporary.

Michel Barnier also said that he saw 'little risk' of the remaining 27 countries opposing a delay to Brexit, as long as Britain was serious about finding a solution.