Prince Harry "Underestimated" Media Interest In Baby, Former Royal Press Secretary Says

6 May 2019, 16:03 | Updated: 6 May 2019, 16:09

A former Press Secretary to the Queen tells LBC that the Duke of Sussex has "underestimated" the media's interest in his baby son.

Dickie Arbiter told Ian Payne that he believes the Prince has "underestimated" the media interest in the birth of his first child.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their birth of their son this morning, who is seventh in line to the throne.

The royal baby was delivered at 5.26am, weighing 7lbs and 3oz.

Prince Harry was delighted to announce the birth of his son at Windsor Castle
Prince Harry was delighted to announce the birth of his son at Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

"Harry probably feels that seventh in line to the throne there isn't that great importance to make a lot of fuss about it," Mr Arbiter said.

"But he's underestimated the media interest and the world interest.

"Windsor is full of media people from all over the world.

"They've done it differently, they've done it their way, and we won't get sight of the baby for another couple of days when they'll have a private facility for a photographer, television camera and reporter when all will be revealed."

