Duke And Duchess Of Sussex: Harry And Meghan Announce Birth Of Son

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex announce the birth of their son. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex has given birth to a baby boy, Prince Harry has confirmed.

Prince Harry told reporters "mother and baby are doing incredibly well" in announcing the birth of his son, after Meghan went into labour on Monday morning.

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined," he said.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension, but we're both absolutely thrilled.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

The child was delivered at 5:26 this morning, weighing 7lbs 3oz and is seventh in line to the throne.

- Prince Harry's Former Butler: Royal Birth 'Back With Tradition'

- Prince Harry "Underestimated" Media Interest In Baby, Says Former Royal Press Secretary

Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland, is said to be "overjoyed" by the arrival of her first grandchild, and is with the royal couple at Frogmore Cottage at Windsor Castle.

Other members of the royal family, including the Queen, Prince of Wales, and Harry's brother William, have been informed and are "delighted" with the news.

Prime Minister Theresa May congratulated the couple, wishing them "all the best at this happy time."

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: "Congratulations to Meghan and Harry on the birth of their baby. I hope they're all doing well."

The royal baby is the Queen's eighth grandchild, and is seventh in line to the throne behind the Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Prince Harry.

The new addition to the family mean that Harry's uncle, the Duke of York, has now been bumped down to eighth place and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie move into ninth and tenth.

The Princess Royal, the Queen's only daughter, is now 14th in line to the throne.

A statement from Buckingham Palace said: "Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex was safely delivered of a son at 0526hrs this morning.

"The baby weighs 7lbs 3oz.

"The duke of Sussez was present for the birth.

"The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Lady Jane Frllowes, Lady Sarah McCorwuodale and Earl Spencer have been informed and are delighted with the news.

"The Duchess's mother, Doria Ragland, who is overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild, is with Their Royal Highness at Frogmore Cottage."