Prince Harry's Former Butler: Royal Birth 'Back With Tradition'

A former butler to Prince Charles and his two sons tells LBC that the birth of Prince Harry's baby boy goes 'back to tradition'.

Speaking to Eddie Mair, Grant Harold said: "I'm absolutely thrilled for him.

"The way that it's been announced is quite interesting.

"I thought it was a really nice touch that Prince Harry actually came out and shared the news with the world in the way he did.

"And the home birth is not a new thing, if you look historically our own Queen had home births.

"In fact, there's even an image of when Prince Edward was born with all the children and the Queen's in her bed, in her dressing gown, with the children and the baby.

"If anything it's gone back to more traditional way of doing things."

Prince Harry announces the birth of his son. Picture: Getty

The new royal baby was delivered at 5.26am, weighing 7lbs and 3oz.

He is seventh in line to the throne.

When making the announcement, Prince Harry described the birth as "the most amazing experience" he could imagine.

"How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension," he said.

"We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Read more on the royal baby here.