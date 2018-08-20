Former Prison Officer Reveals What Really Goes On Inside Birmingham Jail

A former prison officer at HMP Birmingham has given a shocking insight into what really goes on inside the troubled jail.

The West Midlands prison is being taken over by the government from G4s after inspectors said it had fallen into “crisis”.

Chief Inspector Peter Clarke described it as the worst prison he’d visited.

Former Birmingham Prison Officer reveals what really goes on inside the jail. Picture: LBC/PA

More staff are being brought in and the jail’s capacity is being reduced in a bid to fix the crisis.

Rob worked there two years ago and described it as a “very violent” prison where the inmates are “absolutely” in charge.

“There’s not enough prison officers,” he told Ian Payne, “The drug culture in prison is massive and it’s out of control”.

He claimed that at times there could be just two prison officers looking after a wing of 98 prisoners.

Inspectors found blood, vomit, rat droppings, cockroaches and prisoners throwing excrement at each other.

But this finding didn’t appear to shock the caller.

Rob said it was just part of “day-to-day” life at the Birmingham jail.