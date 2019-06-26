Watch The Moment This Caller Hangs Up On Jacob Rees-Mogg in A Brexit Row

During a debate over a new poll on Brexit one caller was so put out by Jacob Rees-Mogg he slammed down the phone "in a huff."

As a new YouGov poll suggesting that just 28% of the population want to leave the EU without a deal, Jacob Rees-Mogg was asking callers if this was representative of modern Britain.

One listener called in to say there should be a second referendum, now that people knew "the facts."

He said: "Everyone bangs on about the people, but it only seems to be representative of the 17.4 million back in 2016."

"Did you say only representative of 17.4 million," Jacob asked, "17.4 million sounds quite a lot to me."

The caller said: "Well it is, but it's not a high proportion of the actual population of the country."

Defending the 2016 referendum, Jacob Rees-Mogg said: "It's a majority of those who voted, and all elections run on those who turn out to vote."

The remain supporting caller claimed that the EU referendum wasn't an election, "it was an advisory referendum."

"A referendum is an election, obviously" Jacob shot back.

The caller quickly said: "No, it's not," claiming it was an "opinion poll."

When Jacob Rees-Mogg said that a referendum was a form of election, and was a "vote that the government said would have effect," the caller expressed his disagreement and slammed down the phone.

