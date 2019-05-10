Jacob Rees-Mogg Lists His Essential Traits For The Next Tory Leader

Theresa May’s successor must be a “committed Brexiteer” who wouldn’t do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Conservative backbencher told LBC listeners that his party’s next leader needs to “reunite with the many Brexiteers who have left to join Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party”.

The Prime Minister has promised to step down from her post once the first stage of Brexit is over.

The widely touted contenders include Esther McVey, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

But, Mr Rees-Mogg, who ruled himself out of the race, laid down what qualifications he believes any of the hopefuls must have.

Picture: LBC

“I think it’s essential that any new leader of the party is a Brexiteer and believes in Brexit,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody who wants to do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn can lead the Conservative party.”

He continued: “It needs somebody who wants to implement the result of 17.4million voters.

“There’s no real prospect of success for the Conservative party unless it can reunite with the many Brexiteers who have left to join Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

“That’s not just people like my sister, but leading donors who are leaving the party and deciding to give their money to the Brexit Party.

"If they’re not brought back to the Conservative party, then winning the next election is going to be extremely difficult.”