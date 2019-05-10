Jacob Rees-Mogg Lists His Essential Traits For The Next Tory Leader

10 May 2019, 18:52 | Updated: 10 May 2019, 18:54

Theresa May’s successor must be a “committed Brexiteer” who wouldn’t do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn, Jacob Rees-Mogg has said.

The Conservative backbencher told LBC listeners that his party’s next leader needs to “reunite with the many Brexiteers who have left to join Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party”.

The Prime Minister has promised to step down from her post once the first stage of Brexit is over.

The widely touted contenders include Esther McVey, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove, Amber Rudd, Sajid Javid, Dominic Raab, Jeremy Hunt, Penny Mordaunt and Liz Truss.

But, Mr Rees-Mogg, who ruled himself out of the race, laid down what qualifications he believes any of the hopefuls must have.

Jacob Rees-Mogg Lists The Essential Traits The Next Tory Leader Must Possess
Picture: LBC

“I think it’s essential that any new leader of the party is a Brexiteer and believes in Brexit,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody who wants to do a deal with Jeremy Corbyn can lead the Conservative party.”

He continued: “It needs somebody who wants to implement the result of 17.4million voters.

“There’s no real prospect of success for the Conservative party unless it can reunite with the many Brexiteers who have left to join Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party.

“That’s not just people like my sister, but leading donors who are leaving the party and deciding to give their money to the Brexit Party.

"If they’re not brought back to the Conservative party, then winning the next election is going to be extremely difficult.”

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Powerful Monologue On The State Of Brexit After The Local Elections

7 days ago

Iain Dale pushed James Brokenshire on council housing

"Shocking": Housing Secretary Doesn't Know Number Of Council Houses Built

10 days ago

Nick Ferrari had some difficult questions for Jo Swinson

Lib Dem MP's Very Awkward Interview With Nick Ferrari Over New Cross-Party Group

16 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

No deal yet in 'candid and constructive' US-China trade talks

Freezer murders: Investigation 'one of most complex and challenging'
Jimmy Tarbuck paid a hilarious tribute to his friend Freddie Starr

Comedian Jimmy Tarbuck Pays Hilarious Tribute To Childhood Friend Freddie Starr
Jacob Rees-Mogg

The Jacob Rees-Mogg Show: Watch In Full

Instagram to block hashtags that promote vaccine misinformation

Hamza Choudhury: Leicester City star fined over historical social media comments