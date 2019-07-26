Jacob Rees-Mogg Tells LBC It's "Very Very Hard To See" The Brexit Date Changing

26 July 2019, 18:21

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC he thinks it is "very very hard to see" an Act of Parliament changing the date the UK leaves the EU.

Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC that the law states Brexit will occur on October 31st.

He said the law can only be changed by "another act of Parliament."

Or "by the Prime Minister asking for a different date.

Jacob said Boris Johnson won't ask for a different date.

And, "speaking as Leader of the House of Commons" it was "very very hard to see" an act of Parliament got through changing that date.

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien heard a brilliant call on government representation

Listeners Want This Brilliant Caller To James O'Brien To Get His Own LBC Show

10 hours ago

James O'Brien, listening to Darren's call

James O'Brien Takes Apart Caller's Claim No Deal Must Stay On The Table

1 day ago

Shelagh Fogarty interviewed Priti Patel live from Westminster

Shelagh Fogarty's Forensic Interview Of Boris Backer Priti Patel

3 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

LBC Latest

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley says Rafa Benitez was money motivated

Donald Trump and Boris Johnson 'already working on' UK-US free trade deal
Jacob Ress-Mogg on LBC

This Caller Challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg To Defend His Style Guide

Boris Johnson 'absolutely' rules out election before Brexit is delivered