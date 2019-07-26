Jacob Rees-Mogg Tells LBC It's "Very Very Hard To See" The Brexit Date Changing

Leader of the House of Commons Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC he thinks it is "very very hard to see" an Act of Parliament changing the date the UK leaves the EU.

Arch-Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg told LBC that the law states Brexit will occur on October 31st.

He said the law can only be changed by "another act of Parliament."

Or "by the Prime Minister asking for a different date.

Jacob said Boris Johnson won't ask for a different date.

And, "speaking as Leader of the House of Commons" it was "very very hard to see" an act of Parliament got through changing that date.