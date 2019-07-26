This Caller Challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg To Defend His Style Guide

This is the hilarious moment when one caller challenged Jacob Rees-Mogg to answer a question based on his style guide and imperial measurements.

John from Derby wanted to ask Jacob Rees-Mogg if he knew how many "yards were in 12 miles."

As quick as a whip Jacob was able to give him the correct answer. Which didn't please the caller.

He said "did you have to look that up?"

Jacob said "this isn't a maths quiz" and challenged him to go on Countdown or a program like that.

He even suggested the caller should "ring up up James O'Brien, he likes doing maths."