London Student Opens Up About Her Mock Execution In Iran Prison

Ana Diamond, a London student who was held in the same prison block as Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, opens up about the time she experienced a mock execution.

"They weren't satisfied with the information I was giving," says Ana Diamond, as she starts to tell Matt Frei of her experience inside an Iranian prison.

"They said I wasn't willing to cooperate or to become a double agent - the espionage is a good cover up for them," she said.

Ana, who once campaigned for Boris Johnson, was imprisoned at Evin Prison and sentenced to death in 2016 for 'being a spy' - a claim she denies.

"they took me to a smaller cell, and they kept me there for three days," she said.

"For those three days I don't even remember what I was thinking."

Ana Diamond in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Ana described how she started to piece together that she was heading for an execution, remembering how some of her uncles who had been killed were taken to a tiny cell and taken out in the early hours of the morning.

"It's what they did to me," she said.

"It's not easy trying to go through it.

"But it's interesting - the way the human mind works, because I remember as we were walking I noticed he had a gun.

"In my head I said now is the time to grab that gun and fight for my life.

"If I was going to die I might as well take the gun and try to defend myself one way or another, but i'm glad I didn't do that because I'm here today."

Watch Ana tell her story in the video above.