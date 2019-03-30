Andrew Bridgen Confirms His Name On No-Deal Letter To Theresa May

30 March 2019, 12:32

Tory Brexiteer Andrew Bridgen confirms he signed letter to Prime Minister calling for her to back no-deal Brexit.

Matt Frei asked Andrew Bridgen whether his name was one of the signatures on a letter to Theresa May calling for her to back no-deal Brexit.

The Sun newspaper reports that 170 Brexit-backing Tory MPs and Ministers signed a letter that was delivered to Downing Street demanding that the UK leaves without a deal.

But after confirming that he did sign the letter, the Conservative Brexiteer said: "It's clear to me, and I think it's clear to most people in the country, whether you're a Leaver or Remainer that the European Union were never going to offer us a deal that is acceptable.

"To deliver on the mandate we've been given, to leave the EU, we have to leave without a deal.

"If the deal is that bad that the Prime Minister has to resign over the deal she's negotiated, why would I want to vote for it?"

The Tory Brexiteer also said that he "doesn't see much of an alternative" to a general election to breaking the current Brexit deadlock.

More to follow.

