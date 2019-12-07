Two callers explosively clash over Blair and Major's Brexit interventions

The two former prime ministers urged the public to vote tactically - but these two callers really disagreed on whether this was a welcomed move.

The first caller, John, thought the intervention was a good thing.

He said: "It was wonderful. Both of them were giants to step in. These are very critical times. I am a Remainer, I'm a trained economist. I remain anonymous. There's no benefit out of Brexit. We lose friends. We lose."

Keith, who hated the intervention, argued: "They're two old has-beens who will not will not shut out with their time is over. The bottom line is people forget that John Major took us into the Exchange Rate Mechanism. He was Chancellor of the Exchequer and then, when we crushed out, he was Prime Minister."

He called Tony Blair "so untrustworthy".

John replied: "I know people have made mistakes in the past. I'm not saying that. But let's look at how we heal Britain going forward, a country that I wasn't born in but I love."

He later tried to argue that when you have a "hole in your house, you don't just try to demolish your house, just fix it up".

He said that the EU, similarly, does have "some bureaucracy" but could be reformed.

The two started to shout over eachother and the clash became particularly explosive.

Matt Frei pointed out that the debate started on Tony Blair and John Major but "ended up with plumbers".