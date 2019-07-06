Former Tory Chairman Admits He Could Be Prepared To Spoil His Ballot In Leadership Contest

Chris Patten told LBC he could be prepared to spoil his ballot in the contest between Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson to replace Theresa May as Conservative leader.

The former party Chairman and Cabinet Minister said he was tempted to vote 'none of the above' in the Conservative leadership contest, saying both Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are "vying with each other" to propose more "extreme Brexit policies".

Speaking to Matt Frei, Chris Patten said the choice between the two candidates was a "very difficult one", but said he may end up voting for Mr Hunt "with a great deal of concern".

"Both candidates are vying with one another to propose more and more extreme policies on Brexit, and more and more unacceptable ways of handling out interests with Europe and the rest of the world," he said.

"And that makes the choice a very difficult one."

Mr Patten added neither candidate were a "terribly interesting prospect".

Matt Frei in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

Mr Patten continued, saying both Mr Hunt and Mr Johnson "signed up to this impossible series of proposals" on Brexit, and only trying to satisfy the "right-wing of the right-wing" of the party.

"At the end of the day, I will, with a great deal of concern, vote for Jeremy Hunt," he said.

"But he can't possibly believe the things he says anymore than, we know Boris doesn't, but they say increasingly extreme things in order to satisfy [members] many of whom are recent entryists from Ukip."

