Former Trade Minister Warns We Should Brace For "Messy" No-Deal Brexit

25 August 2018, 11:28 | Updated: 25 August 2018, 11:42

A former trade minister warns that Britain would have to brace itself for a number of years should it leave the European Union without a deal.

David Jones said that he believes Britain will leave with a deal, but that "there will be consequences if we don't".

Speaking to Matt Frei, he said: "I think they have been clearly spelt out over the course of the last few days, and for the first time everybody has seen how the reality of what needs to be done matches against the rhetoric which has gone int he past.

"I think it's very clear that there are going to be lots of things that businesses are going to do.

"There will be an impact on the consumer in terms of prices.

"But I think we always knew that."

Matt Frei
Matt Frei in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"Things are neither as bad or as good as they're ever made out to be

"But what we need now is a degree of pragmatism about firstly getting a deal, and secondly if we don't get a deal, bracing ourselves for a number of years which frankly are going to be messy."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari was left baffled by Nick Gibb's explanation

Hilarious Moment Education Minister Tries To Explain New GCSE Grades

2 days ago

Nick Ferrari spoke to a friend of Salih Khater

Exclusive: Friend Of Westminster Terror Suspect Salih Khater Speaks To LBC

9 days ago

A teary, angry James O'Brien discussing abuse at Ampleforth school

James O'Brien's Deeply Emotional Response To Child Abuse At His School

15 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile