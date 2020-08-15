Furious Andy Burnham taking legal action against "elitist" A-level grading

By Seán Hickey

The Mayor of Greater Manchester is considering legal action against the government for the A-level downgrading fiasco.

"This is a bias algorithm," said Andy Burnham, Labour Mayor of Greater Manchester.

"It is more likely to mark people down if they go to larger sixth form colleges," of which he told Matt Frei his constituency is full of.

He told Matt that he is "fully prepared to take legal action," against the system for working-class children who have had their grades downgraded disproportionately.

Mr Burnham went on to reveal that someone from a working-class background is "more likely to be downgraded than someone attending a private school," and this is "pure discrimination."

He branded the algorithm used in this year's exam results "an elitist approach to wipe off thousands of young people's futures," and he will not let the children of his constituency have their future damaged by this.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester was furious at the disproportionate effect the marking system has had. Picture: PA

Mr Burnham told Matt that he feels furious about the situation.

The Mayor of Greater Manchester said that the algorithm "is the product of an elitist education system that working classes always have to fight against."

He assured children who are left in limbo by the process that he "will get justice," and ensured that students get a fair shout at their future.