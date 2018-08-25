Irish Catholics Are "A Bit Frightened" By Pope Francis, Says Priest

25 August 2018, 10:41 | Updated: 25 August 2018, 10:44

A Priest in Ireland believes that Catholics are "a bit frightened" by Pope Francis, as the head of the Catholic Chruch arrives in Dublin for his two-day visit to Ireland.

Pope Francis has arrived in Dublin ahead of his two-day visit to Ireland where he is expected to meet victims of clerical sexual abuse and visit Knock Shrine.

The papal visit marks Ireland's first for nearly 40 years.

Father Paddy Byrne, a Priest at Portlaoise Parish, said that he thought Catholics in Ireland and the UK are "a bit frightened" by the Pope.

Speaking to Matt Frei, he said: "I think a lot of Catholics are frightened by Pope Francis because he's blowing out of the water the cardology that brought us to the place where we are."

Pope Francis
Pope Francis. Picture: PA

Pope Francis' visit to Ireland:

Saturday 25th August:

10:30 - Arrival at Dublin Airport for official welcome

10:45 - Transfer to Áras an Uachtaráin (Irish president's residence)

11:15 - Welcome ceremony with President Michael D. Higgins

12:10 - Arrival at Dublin Castle for meeting with authorities, civil society and diplomatic corps

15:30 - Visit to St Mary's Pro Cathedral

16:30 - Private visit to the Capuchin Day Centre, a centre for homeless people

19:45 - Preside at the Festival of Families at Croke Park stadium

Sunday 26 August:

08:40 - Departure by plane for Knock

09:45 - Arrival at Knock Shrine for visit to the Apparition Chapel and recitation of the Angelus

11:15 - Departure by plane for Dublin

12:30 - Lunch with the Papal Delegation

15:00 - Closing Papal Mass of the World Meeting of Families in Phoenix Park

18:30 - Farewell ceremony at Dublin Airport

