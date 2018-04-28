This Labour MP Tells Matt Frei Why He's Undecided On Amber Rudd Resignation

John Woodcock says he has not yet decided whether he thinks Amber Rudd should resign over the forgotten memo about immigration targets following the Windrush scandal.

"The truth is, I am not yet decided" says John Woodcock, as Matt Frei asks whether Amber Rudd should quit as Home Secretary.

The Labour MP, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee, said: "Clearly there is a question of her competence to lead a complex department."

He also said that he was mindful of the direction of travel which Ms Rudd had set for the Home Office in response to the "appalling treatment" of the Windrush generation.

"She is the only one amongst the people who are responsible who is thus far has said the strategy was wrong, and will change it.

"We've not yet had this from the Prime Minister."