Julian Assange 'Frightened' Of Extradition to America

13 April 2019, 11:32

A friend of Julian Assange said he thought the Wikileaks founder was "terrified" of being extradited to the United States.

Julian Assange is "frightened" of being extradited to America, according to one of his friends.

Vaughan Smith told Matt Frei that the Wikileaks founder, who has been living in the Ecuadorian Embassy since 2012 in an attempt to avoid extradition to Sweden over allegations of sexual assault, which he denies.

But after Ecuador withdrew his asylum, Mr Assange was arrested by police and later charged with breaching bail.

More to follow.

