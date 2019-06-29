Exclusive

US Has "Until The End Of The Year" To Drop Sanctions Or North Korea Will Start Nuclear Missile Tests

29 June 2019, 15:37 | Updated: 29 June 2019, 15:41

Kim Jong Un's spokesperson tells LBC the US has until the end of the year to relax sanctions on North Korea or it will restart testing nuclear weapons.

The United States should relax its sanctions on North Korea or the country will restart development of nuclear missiles, a spokesperson has warned.

Kim Jong Un's spokesperson in Europe, Alejandro Cao De Benos, told LBC North Korea "wants peace but will not beg for it", before saying the US has "not done anything" to demonstrate its willingness to negotiate.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the Special Representative of the Foreign Ministry of North Korea said: "We haven't tested any more nuclear devices of any kind, we have dismantled the nuclear tunnels in front of international press, and we have returned the remaining hundreds of corpses of US Marines that died in the Korean War.

"We are doing the steps in the direction to show our commitment, but it is the US that has not done anything so far to demonstrate they really want to negotiate."

But Mr Cao De Benos warned that Kim Jong Un has said US President Donald Trump has "until the end of the year" to relax sanctions on the country.

"If at the end of the year we haven't reached a situation in which the United States has shown any kind of step towards reconciliation towards relaxation of the sanctions, then we will start again the development of nuclear missiles."

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump
North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump. Picture: Getty

"We are not threatening war, this is a deterrent.

"We can test whatever weapon we please because we are a sovereign nation, and we haven't done that because we believe Trump wants to talk to us.

"But if at the end, he keeps on kidnapping our cargo vessels - as he did recently - if he implements more sanction measures to destroy our economy, we will continue our development because we'll know he's not for peace."

Watch above.

