King Charles III will follow Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames

By Sam Sholli

King Charles will rule following the late Queen's example, says Sir Nicholas Soames former Equerry to the newly-proclaimed King.

"In his address last night he set out his reverence for his mother, and his determination to follow her example," said Sir Nicholas.

The former Tory MP made the comments during an exchange with Matt Frei on his Saturday morning show. The exchange follows King Charles' ascent to the throne.

In his first address to the nation, King Charles expressed his respect for the late Queen and his intention to withhold the same values.

"That promise of lifelong service, I renew to you today," said the King.

The King echoed the same message in the declaration he made at his accession ceremony this morning.

"I shall strive to follow the inspiring example I have been set in upholding constitutional government," the King said today.

Weighing in on the historic speech, Sir Nicholas noted that while King Charles is obliged to follow constitutional principles, "every sovereign is their own person".

When asked by Matt for his take on how he thinks the King will differentiate from his mother, Sir Nicholas responded that we will see how the King chooses to rule over a period of time.

The King will have to delegate his charitable pursuits and activities to other royals, to abide by the constitutional law that keeps monarchs in ceremonial and ornamental positions.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday 8th September at Balmoral Castle.

Immediately after her death, her eldest child, Charles, succeeded her as King.

The new King and his Queen Consort returned to London on Friday morning, to scenes of large crowds gathering at Buckingham Palace.

In his first address to the nation, the King announced that the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales will be handed down to William and Catherine.

While dissecting the monumental past 48 hours with Matt, Sir Nicholas reflected on the Queen's legacy, which has prompted nations around the world and outside of the Commonwealth to share messages of condolence or begin a period of national mourning.

"When people say long live the Queen, they mean one Queen," Sir Nicholas said.

Brazil's government has implemented a period of mourning to last three days, beginning on the publication date of the decree.

During Friday's speech that preceded his formal proclamation as monarch, the King reassured the public that he will follow the Queen's lead, calling her an "inspiration and example".

King Charles III officially ascended to the throne today at an accession ceremony at St James' Palace.

The accession was televised and has been broadcast around the world.

The day of the Queen's funeral has been declared a bank holiday.

As Equerry to the then Prince Charles, Sir Nicholas would have been responsible for many of the horses, horse-drawn carriages, and cars that the newly-appointed King may have used.