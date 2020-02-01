Mark Francois celebrated Brexit in a way that only he could

A "mildly hungover" Mark Francois told Matt Frei about what he did to celebrate Brexit.

He was invited to three parties and there was a bit of "running between the wickets".

He didn't really go to sleep and then woke up early to go to Parliament Hill to watch the sunrise.

Francois told Matt Frei: "We watched the sunrise this morning just after 7.30am and we watched it rise on a free country."

Mark Francois celebrated Brexit in a way that only he could. Picture: PA

He confirmed that it was one of the most important days of his life.

The MP for Rayleigh and Wickford then outlined how he thinks Brexit will benefit the UK.

You can listen to the full interview at the top of this article.