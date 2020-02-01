Mark Francois celebrated Brexit in a way that only he could

1 February 2020, 12:54

The deputy chair of the ERG celebrated Brexit in a way that only he could and called it one of the most important days of his life.

A "mildly hungover" Mark Francois told Matt Frei about what he did to celebrate Brexit.

He was invited to three parties and there was a bit of "running between the wickets".

He didn't really go to sleep and then woke up early to go to Parliament Hill to watch the sunrise.

Francois told Matt Frei: "We watched the sunrise this morning just after 7.30am and we watched it rise on a free country."

Mark Francois celebrated Brexit in a way that only he could. Picture: PA

He confirmed that it was one of the most important days of his life.

The MP for Rayleigh and Wickford then outlined how he thinks Brexit will benefit the UK.

