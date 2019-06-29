Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's Hunger Strike "Sent A Powerful Message Across The World", Says Sister-In-Law

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe's sister-in-law tells LBC the family has received an "outpouring of love" after the mother's hunger strike sent a "powerful message across the world".

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe ended her hunger strike in an Iranian prison after 15 days, with her husband announcing the end of his own hunger strike outside the Iranian embassy in London.

Rebecca Ratcliffe, Nazanin's sister-in-law, told Matt Frei she has managed to eat some fruit and porridge, is in "good spirits" and "not doing too bad".

She said the hunger strike was a "difficult journey" for Nazanine and Richard, but they "sent a powerful message across the world".

"Richard was a very visible presence in the hunger strike and a lot of politicians have come to support," Rebecca said.

"And also just an outpouring of love - it's really helped Nazanine and Richard face this injustice."

A Vigil Is Held For British-Iranian Mother Imprisoned In Tehran. Picture: Getty

The British-Iranian charity worker has been held in Iran since April 2016 after being accused of spying, allegations she denies.

Her treatment in jail has been stirred tension between London and Tehran, with the UK urging Iran to set her free.

She was granted diplomatic protection by the Foreign Office - a mechanism under international law where a state can take diplomatic action against other states on behalf of its citizens whose rights have been breached.

The Free Nazanin campaign said: "Richard got a phone call from Nazanin from Evin prison this morning - to announce that she has broken her hunger strike.

"She had broken her strike with banana and apple and a small bit of porridge. Richard's strike will also end today and we will be packing down our camp.

"Thanks to everyone who has supported us so overwhelmingly these past two weeks - friends, family, all the MPs, but most of all, the lovely people who have come from around the country to sign our visitors book or bring flowers or send messages of care."

Watch above.