Sir Vince Cable calls it "silly" for Remainers to want to rejoin the EU

The former Lib Dem leader says that we need to "accept the reality" of Brexit and it's "silly" to campaign to rejoin the EU.

Sir Vince Cable said: "The government has won its big majority, the Withdrawal Bill is passed, we've just got to accept the reality of that.

"I think there are a few Remainers who are saying, well, you know, let's rejoin them. This is silly.

"I mean, there'll be some years before we can assess what's going to happen and I think people have just got to be patient and, to some extent, you know, give the Brexit process the benefit of the doubt.

I mean, I'm not optimistic but I have an open mind about what might happen."

Sir Vince Cable calls it "silly" for Remainers to want to rejoin the EU. Picture: PA

He continued: "I would have to say that but I think rushing in at this stage with dire predictions, and so on, probably isn't helpful.

"I mean, the fact is nothing very much is going to happen in the next year because we're in this year of transition so the basic rules of affecting business and a lot of other aspects of life will remain unchanged.

"They will probably remain unchanged, or many of them, even after that.

I mean, it will depend what kind of agreement that the Government reaches with the European Union. That's highly uncertain."