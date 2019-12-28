Tearful Austrian caller calls for Brits to "stop dreaming" and remain in the EU

The caller thinks the EU has improved Austria and the UK going ahead with Brexit would be a "silly" thing to do.

The caller, Gabriella, said she wanted to cry thinking about Brexit.

Matt Frei asked Gabriella what Britain should do to deal with its post-imperial status?

She replied: "I think stop dreaming and take people that come to you and help you because no English man, as far as I can see, wants to do certain work.

"So I think if you get people from Europe or anywhere else in the world, you should be good and thankful that people come to you because their countries are much better than you at the moment. I'm sorry to say. Pay wise and socially, you know, health wise and so on.

"Because what I hear from other people who found your programme, things are not too good at the moment in England, are they?"

In Austria, she said: "Our country has gone up.

"I can remember what it was like when I was a child before I left it and now I'm back and I cannot recognise it.

"I don't understand it. I really do not. Things are improving. We had areas in Australia which were so poor, it was hurting you. Now they live in bigger houses and they're having a job and things are fine."

Gabriella said that she would say to Brits: "I'd say sorry that you're going, I'd say I hope you will find friends in the world except Mr Trump and I think that it's very silly of you to go and look for trade partners who are so far away. We are just on your doorstep."