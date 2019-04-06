Gerard Batten Confirms Tommy Robinson Is Not Standing In The European Elections For Ukip

The Ukip leader confirmed that his party has not selected Tommy Robinson to stand in the European elections.

Speaking to Matt Frei, the Ukip leader said that the former EDL founder is "absolutely not" on his party's list of candidates to stand in the European Parliament Elections, should the UK take part.

"He's not a member of the party, he can't join the party unless the rules were interpreted to allow him to do that and that's not on my agenda," Mr Batten said.

"It's never been possible, and he wouldn't be considered anyway.

"The only people who have been selected are ones that have either had a proven track record of loyalty to the party or fought previous elections for the party, or in one or two cases which are going to give us a bit of fun in that election are people who can give us a lot more exposure in the social media."

Tommy Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, spoke to pro-Brexit supporters outside the Houses of Parliament in London. Picture: Getty

Mr Batten also said that Mr Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, "hasn't been able to do much" since becoming the Ukip leaders' advisor because of "personal reasons".

"Like his jail sentence for instance," Matt said.

"Like an unjust jail sentence," Mr Batten replied.

Matt said: "But you have got a convicted felon as an advisor."

Mr Batten replied: "There are convicted felons in the House of Lords, we have a convicted felon who has been voting on this process in the House of Commons, and Tommy Robinson is not a career criminal.

