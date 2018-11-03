Tuition Fee Cuts "Don't Address The Real Issue": Wes Streeting

Plans to cut university tuition fees to £6,500 don't address 'the real issues', says former NUS President.

Wes Streeting, Labour MP and former NUS President, warns that a cut to university tuition fees would not address the real issue.

Tuition fees were tripled to £9,000 in September 2012, and increased to £9,250 in 2016.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr Streeting said he would rather the government be "helping students rather than high earning graduates."