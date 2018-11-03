Tuition Fee Cuts "Don't Address The Real Issue": Wes Streeting

3 November 2018, 12:02 | Updated: 3 November 2018, 12:17

Plans to cut university tuition fees to £6,500 don't address 'the real issues', says former NUS President.

Wes Streeting, Labour MP and former NUS President, warns that a cut to university tuition fees would not address the real issue.

Tuition fees were tripled to £9,000 in September 2012, and increased to £9,250 in 2016.

Speaking to Matt Frei, Mr Streeting said he would rather the government be "helping students rather than high earning graduates."

Comments

Loading...

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

James O'Brien's caller on viral rants was remarkable

This Remarkable Call Will Change Your Mind On Viral "Racist Rants"

12 days ago

James O'Brien spoke to Richard Pendy about risk managing Brexit

The Military Risk Manager Who Carried Out A Risk Assessment On Brexit

18 days ago

James O'Brien in the LBC studio

James O'Brien's Brexit Call Labelled The Funniest (And Scariest) Yet

22 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile