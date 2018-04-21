This Caller Is So Angry With The Windrush Scandal He Wants To Leave

21 April 2018, 08:41

A British caller tells Matt Stadlen "we'll never forgive Britain" for the Windrush scandal.

The government has apologised for the unfair treatment of members of the Windrush generation after hundreds of people wrongly faced deportation.

The Prime Minister has promised compensation for those who have been affected, adding that the government will do "whatever it takes" to resolve their anxieties.

But David in Croydon said the government can't apologise or compensate its way out of this.

He said: "You've just swerved an entire chapter in our history.

The angry caller, whose parents are from the Windrush generation, said that "we'll never forgive Britain for this."

"If somebody could please come and deport me, you'll meet no resistance" he said.

"I don't want to be here."

