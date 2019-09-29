Caller Tries To Convince Matt Stadlen That The Media Has A Remain Bias But Gives Up

A caller tried to convince Matt Stadlen that the media has a pro-Remain bias but Matt wasn't convinced.

Matt Stadlen asked: "The media is biased in favour of Remain?"

He then said: "Let's count them up: Express, Sunday Express, The Mail, Sunday Mail, Sunday Times, Telegraph, Sunday Telegraph, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday..."

Kevin then responded: "What's the point you're making?"

Caller Tries To Convince Matt Stadlen That The Media Has A Remain Bias But Gives Up. Picture: LBC

Matt said: "They're not Remain newspapers, they're Brexit newspapers."

Kevin said: "Did I say the newspapers? I don't think I did?

Are you not part of the media?"

Matt, astonished, replied: "Have you heard that Nigel Farage is one of my colleagues? Nick Ferrari? How do you think they voted?"

The caller then explain that broadcast media is what he was referring to. He started to explain that the "BBC is highly biased".

Matt asked him to say his point before the news but, instead, Kevin responded: "I give up, bye bye."

He then hung up.