"For God's Sake, Let's Stay In": Frustrated Caller Pleads To Remain In EU

5 October 2019, 09:27

The caller said the uncertainty surrounding Brexit is making her desperate for it to end.

Matt Stadlen asked about Boris Johnson. He said: "Is he pussyfooting around? Do you trust a word that's coming out of his mouth? If he doesn't deliver Brexit by Halloween would you still vote for him if you ever would have done?"

The caller, Karen, responded: "I might do but he's inherited a poison chalice."

"For God&squot;s Sake, Let&squot;s Stay In": Frustrated Remainer PLEADS For End Of Brexit
"For God's Sake, Let's Stay In": Frustrated Remainer PLEADS For End Of Brexit. Picture: PA

Then, clearly frustrated, she said: "I wish to God we could stay in because all I see is clouds of uncertainty with the whole situation. If we leave with a deal, if we leave without, then you've got all this trouble with the backstop in Ireland.

Just, for God's sake, let's stay in, there's too much uncertainty here!"

