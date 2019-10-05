"For God's Sake, Let's Stay In": Frustrated Caller Pleads To Remain In EU
5 October 2019, 09:27
The caller said the uncertainty surrounding Brexit is making her desperate for it to end.
Matt Stadlen asked about Boris Johnson. He said: "Is he pussyfooting around? Do you trust a word that's coming out of his mouth? If he doesn't deliver Brexit by Halloween would you still vote for him if you ever would have done?"
The caller, Karen, responded: "I might do but he's inherited a poison chalice."
Then, clearly frustrated, she said: "I wish to God we could stay in because all I see is clouds of uncertainty with the whole situation. If we leave with a deal, if we leave without, then you've got all this trouble with the backstop in Ireland.
Just, for God's sake, let's stay in, there's too much uncertainty here!"