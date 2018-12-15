Matt Stadlen Tells Police To Think Again On Drugs Clampdown

Matt Stadlen has a simple message for the police if they want to crack down on class A drugs.

Speaking on his LBC show, Matt described having gone to parties where affluent people were drug users but wouldn't go as far as informing the police.

But he added that the police "should do whatever they can to hold those people, including my friends, to account".

"And if you think it would be unfair because middle class users don't expect to have the book thrown at them, well then let them know."

Matt Stadlen in the LBC studio. Picture: LBC

"If the police still think that if it makes more sense to clamp down on suppliers than the users, I think they should think again.

"Why? Because if you put the fear of god into affluent drug takers, wouldn't the market start to disappear?"