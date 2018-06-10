If We Don't Meaningfully Leave EU, Britain Will Look Enfeeble

Matt Stadlen believes the UK is becoming a laughing stock around the world, and that a meaningful Brexit is doubtful.

Matt Stadlen says that he doesn't believe the UK will have a meaningful Brexit after a week of "utter shambles" in the Cabinet.

"If you are one of those people who voted Brexit in June 2016, I want to know whether you think you're really going to get a meaningful Brexit," he said.

"I think there is quite a good chance that you won't."

"And there's just a little bit of me, that patriotic parrot on my shoulder that is almost disappointed for you because if we don't meaningfully leave the European Union, if we end up essentially inside the single market, if we end up essentially a part of the customs union, then we haven't really Brexited.

"And if we don't really Brexit, what does that send out as a message to the rest of the world.

"It sends out a message of an enfeebled Britain."

The LBC presenter's rant came after comments criticising Brexit talks made by Boris Johnson were leaked to the press. The foreign secretary had suggested that Donald Trump would be doing a better job than Theresa May at negotiating with Brussels.

Matt described the comments as "a pretty damning assessment of your own leader" and that it was "pretty disgraceful to be talking in such an indiscreet way if you are the foreign secretary."