Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic

24 April 2021, 18:49 | Updated: 24 April 2021, 18:54

Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic
Asian hate in UK 'bubbling under the surface' long before pandemic. Picture: PA

By Seán Hickey

The first female MP of Chinese descent insists that the pandemic is not the instigator of Asian hate, but has made it more prominent.

Sarah Owen is Chair of East and South East Asians for Labour. She is also the first female MP of Chinese descent. She spoke to Natasha Devon amid a surge in hate crimes against the Asian community during the coronavirus crisis.

"The idea that East Asian, South East Asian hate has come about in the pandemic is misleading," she insisted.

"It's always been there, it's always been bubbling under the surface."

Ms Owen admits that "we really see [Asian hate] come to the forefront" during the pandemic, adding that "people have been subjected to increased attacks," but this is by no means a new phenomenon.

The Labour MP placed the blame for the rise at the foot of some prominent figures: "Rhetoric from politicians, who should know better frankly, fuel this hatred and division," she said.

Natasha wondered whether Ms Owen was "placing the blame for this squarely on Donald Trump," citing his rhetoric during the pandemic blaming Chinese people for the spread of Covid-19.

"Donald trump shares some of that blame, but he is certainly not alone," the Labour MP noted. She went on to explain that some of the media are to blame for the rise in Asian hate too.

Through coverage in the media, coronavirus "was given a cultural and ethnic identity," which led to the rise in Asian hate in the past year.

She explained that the Asian community "grouped together to fight this racism" in the past year and will continue to rise against it.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The lavish overhaul of the flat - overseen by Mr Johnson's fiancee Carrie Symonds - has reportedly cost up to £200,000

Labour calls for 'full investigation' into Boris Johnson's Downing Street refurb
The incident happened at the junction of the A49 and Moreton Road in Herefordshire

Ambulance crew member dies on 999 call after object hits vehicle's windscreen
The blaze is one of the worst in recent years

'Devastating': Firefighters tackle 'major incident' in Northern Ireland mountains
Brits have been enjoying a weekend of warm weather

UK enjoys 'mini-heatwave' but weather to return to normal for bank holiday
More than half the adult population in the UK has had at least one Covid jab

Over half of UK adult population has now had at least one Covid-19 vaccine
Fares Maatou died at the scene of the attack in Barking Road, Newham, on Friday afternoon

Boy, 14, stabbed to death in broad daylight named by police

File picture of London Bridge

Man dies after jumping in River Thames to rescue woman

Wood Green Crown Court heard Hinds' home in Enfield was raided on 23 August 2019, where officers found a large bag with 30kg of heroin in it

Pair caught in £3 million heroin bust jailed for almost 30 years
David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments

David Lammy's fiery criticism of PM's 'couldn't give a monkey's' comments
Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help during second wave,' top virologist warns

Indian variant: Vaccines 'no longer going to help,' virologist warns

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz : Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

2 months ago

James O'Brien could not believe Victoria's story

"We were told not to have fairy lights because our building might be flammable"

8 months ago

Nick Ferrari clashed with Schools Minister Nick Gibb over whether he's offered to resign

Nick Ferrari tells Schools Minister he'd have quit if he'd presided over A-level fiasco

8 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile