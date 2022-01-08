Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

By Tim Dodd

This was Natasha Devon's message for those who are angry about the acquittal of the Colston Four who toppled the infamous slave trader's statue.

Her comments come in the wake of the acquittal of the "Colston Four", who were on trial for the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol in 2020.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has said she is "carefully considering" whether the case should be sent to the Court of Appeal.

Natasha said: "Why are people so angry about this, considering it's not going to set a legal precedent?

"You cannot just tear down any statue with impunity, that's not going to happen."

"What's this really about?" Natasha asked.

Natasha referred to the people who suggested Edward Colston was "admirable" and should have been "judged by the standards of his time.

"It seems to me they're saying, everybody was for slavery back then. That's not true - there have been abolitionists for as long as there's been slavery," she said.

"So is what you're saying that Colston is the best we've got? That there's no other way to celebrate British history, other than taking somebody with a really murky problematic history of propping up the slave trade? Because that's what I really think is anti-British."