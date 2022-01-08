Natasha Devon slams 'anti-British' Colston defenders

8 January 2022, 21:49

By Tim Dodd

This was Natasha Devon's message for those who are angry about the acquittal of the Colston Four who toppled the infamous slave trader's statue.

Her comments come in the wake of the acquittal of the "Colston Four", who were on trial for the toppling of a statue of slave trader Edward Colston in Bristol in 2020.

Attorney General Suella Braverman has said she is "carefully considering" whether the case should be sent to the Court of Appeal.

Natasha said: "Why are people so angry about this, considering it's not going to set a legal precedent?

"You cannot just tear down any statue with impunity, that's not going to happen."

"What's this really about?" Natasha asked.

Natasha referred to the people who suggested Edward Colston was "admirable" and should have been "judged by the standards of his time.

"It seems to me they're saying, everybody was for slavery back then. That's not true - there have been abolitionists for as long as there's been slavery," she said.

"So is what you're saying that Colston is the best we've got? That there's no other way to celebrate British history, other than taking somebody with a really murky problematic history of propping up the slave trade? Because that's what I really think is anti-British."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Boris Johnson is reportedly planning to get rid of free lateral flow tests

'Utterly wrongheaded': Boris Johnson warned against scrapping free lateral flow tests
The Metropolitan Police is appealing for information after the blaze

Man trapped in east London cannabis factory dies after fire

The UK's official coronavirus death toll has passed 150,000

UK's official coronavirus death toll passes 150,000

A Covid drive-in test centre (stock photo)

Mother 'locked son in boot of car after he tested positive for Covid-19'
Cladding campaign groups have welcomed the news.

'Devil is in the detail': Flat owners give cautious welcome to cladding climbdown
Josephine Smith – 88 – was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two teenagers charged with manslaughter over death of woman, 88, in London house fire
A witness in the Ghislaine Maxwell trial has claimed Virginia Giuffre texted her saying she "had sex with Prince Andrew" in London, it has been reported.

Virginia Giuffre said she 'had sex with Prince Andrew', Ghislaine Maxwell witness claims
Sinead O’Connor broke the news her teenage son Shane died aged 17.

Sinead O'Connor's 'beautiful' son Shane, 17, dies after going missing
Slave trader descendant tells LBC he'd 'so gladly' tear down his statues

Slave trader's descendant would 'so gladly' tear down his statues
Tony Blair would refuse knighthood 'if he had a shred of decency', Andrew Pierce fumes

Tony Blair would refuse knighthood 'if he had a shred of decency', Andrew Pierce fumes

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

12 days ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

12 days ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

12 days ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile