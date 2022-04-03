'Here's some numbers even he can understand': Economist blasts Shapps' poverty comments

3 April 2022, 16:56

By Tim Dodd

Former Treasury Official Jeevun Sandher hit out at Grant Shapps' comments on poverty, saying the government "cannot simply define away hungry children or freezing pensioners".

It comes after Transport Secretary Grant Shapps claimed "poverty is divided into both absolute and relative, and sometimes the way it's presented can be somewhat misleading to say the least", after Sky's Sophy Ridge put to him that hundreds of thousands more children are being pushed into poverty by the cost-of-living crisis.

Jeevun Sandher, who is an economist at King’s College London, told Natasha Devon: "Relative and absolute poverty, both of them are set to increase in the next year. Absolute poverty will go up by 1.3 million, relative poverty by about 600,000. Now, Grant Shapps doesn't seem to understand those numbers but here are some numbers that even he can understand.

"1 in 3 can't afford to heat their homes properly, 1 in 5 are struggling financially, and 1 in 7 children are going hungry in this country, and that was before Friday's increase in energy prices of 50%."

Read more: Chancellor faces calls for 'emergency budget' as cost of living crisis deepens

Mr Sandher continued: "This government cannot simply define away hungry children or freezing pensioners. This Chancellor chose to let them go hungry and chose to let them go cold.

"They should at the very least take responsibility for that and they should absolutely change their minds."

Read more: Huge queues at Manchester Airport and Heathrow 'near capacity' in Easter break chaos

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chelsie Whibley pictured with her husband Glyn

Former CBBC star Chelsie Whibley dies aged 29

More than 200 protesters have been arrested during a weekend of demonstrations

Over 200 eco protesters arrested during weekend of demonstrations
David Warburton was suspended from the Tory party on Saturday

Suspended Tory MP David Warburton hospitalised with stress after harassment allegations
The protester glued his hands to the microphone in the interview with Tom Swarbrick

Environmental activist questioned by police after staging on-air protest on LBC
Greg Jackson said consumers can expect further rises this winter

Octopus Energy boss warns prices could rise even further this winter
Russian soldiers have been poisoned after accepting gifts from Ukrainian people

Two Russian soldiers die after eating poisoned 'pies' given as gifts by Ukrainian citizens
There were chaotic scenes at airports and huge queues at Dover

Huge queues at Manchester Airport and Heathrow 'near capacity' in Easter break chaos
Prince Andrew returns from the Falklands War on September 17, 1982 where he was greeted by the Queen

Prince Andrew deletes 'HRH' Falklands war post from ex-wife's Instagram
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch LIVE

Swarbrick on Sunday 3/04 | Watch again

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller expects £6k annual energy bill to power medical equipment

'It's impossible to pay': Disabled caller faces £6k energy bill to power medical equipment

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

3 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

3 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

3 months ago

Podcasts

Download LBC Podcasts

How to Listen

How to Listen to LBC: FM, Digital Radio, TV, Online, Mobile