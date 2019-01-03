Nick Abbot Hangs Up On Caller Who Says We Should "Shoot" Channel Migrants

Nick Abbot lost his patience with this LBC caller who said migrants coming across the English Channel should be shot if they refused to turn back.

Caller Anthony exclaimed “this is England” as he put forward his hardline stance on Wednesday night.

It follows news that a Royal Navy ship could soon patrol the Channel to deter migrants attempting to make the journey in small boats.

HMS Mersey is believed to be ready to be deployed off the Kent coast.

Police are also currently questioning two men arrested in Manchester on suspicion of trafficking.

Nick Abbot hung up on the caller who wanted the army to "shoot" migrants crossing the English Channel . Picture: LBC/PA

Anthony told Nick the ongoing situation had gone “beyond a joke”.

“They come over to this country to use NHS services,” he said. “They use the country to rinse it out then go back home and that is it bruv or claim asylum, I’m fed up of it.

“They’re taking this country for a laugh, personally, if I told you what I think we should do is basically when they come in, get the army in, and if they don’t leave then say ‘we’re going to shoot you all’.”

Aghast, Nick replied: “They’re coming here in large numbers because of the fear of getting shot in the country they’ve come from.”

Police are currently questioning two men arrested in Manchester on suspicion of trafficking. Picture: PA

Undeterred, Anthony responded: “It’s none of Britain’s business mate.”

As the call rumbled on, Nick finally reached his limit: “I could continue having this conversation with you, but what’s the point.

“I’m sorry, I’m beyond being polite - the argument seems to be ‘this is England bruv’.”

Hear it unfold above.