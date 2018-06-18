“He’s A Dirty Rat!” Caller Stuns Nigel Farage With Huge Anti-Trump Rant

18 June 2018, 20:20

Nigel Farage bore the brunt of this caller’s astonishing rant at Donald Trump as she branded the President a “dirty rat” over a controversial child migrant policy.

Trump has defended the policy of separating migrant children from their parents, insisting America will “not be a migrant camp”.

2,000 children crossing the border have been separated from their families since April

Concerns have been raised about the conditions they're being kept in, with some structures likened to cages.

Nigel Farage Donald Trump. Picture: PA/LBC

And May from North Ayrshire was not shy in letting her opinion on the matter known.

She thundered: “Donald Trump is a dirty rat for putting those little children in dirty cages.

“What kind of human being does that?”

May added: “Don’t do that to children, God forgive him.

“That is a terrible, terrible thing he’s doing.

“Taking children from their mothers and putting them in cages, I mean what kind of person does that?”

