Alastair Campbell reveals to Nigel Farage how he voted in the General Election

The former spin doctor for Tony Blair was booted out of Labour after revealing that he voted for the Liberal Democrats in May.

The former Director of Communications for Tony Blair revealed in an interview with Iain Dale that he had voted for the Liberal Democrats in the European Parliament elections in May.

Subsequently, he was booted out of the Labour Party.

Nigel Farage asked: "How did you vote in the General Election a few weeks ago?"

Campbell replied: "I voted Labour. I spent the campaign, as you know, going around the place, urging people to vote tactically. Lib Dem where they could win, Labour where they could win.

"It didn't work. Johnson got his majority. But I voted Labour, Keir Starmer is my MP."

Alastair Campbell reveals to Nigel Farage how he voted in the General Election. Picture: PA

He later said: "I don't feel there's much love for Boris Johnson. I think there's a lot of concern about Boris Johnson with quite a big majority.

"The Labour Party though, at the moment, what we're seeing is a lot of positioning and a lot of analysis.

"I don't think we see much in the way of the ideas and the policy narrative."

He warned that if Labour tries to have a conversation with and for the left of the party, the party could be in existential danger.