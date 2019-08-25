Backstop Solution DOES Exist, Borders Expert Tells Nigel Farage

An expert on borders and trade tells Nigel Farage a solution to the Irish backstop already exists, and could be implemented within three years.

Tony Smith, a former Head of the UK Border Force and a current member of the Expert Panel Advising the Alternative Arrangements, told Nigel that technology to solve the issue of the Irish border exists, and could be implemented within three years.

"I've met myself two companies this week who are the unicorns that everybody says aren't there

"It is possible, not just to submit electronic data to us but to track data.

"There's one company who can track a packet of bacon from Ireland, right the way through the UK and into the EU and tell you exactly where it is, exactly every time that lorry was stopped or that container was opened and inspected.

"It's all done by digital technology and that technology is there now.

"The difficulty is lots of people don't want to believe that technology is there because it is potentially a solution to an otherwise intractable problem which commits us to remaining in the customs union and single market."

More to follow...