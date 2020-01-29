Brexit: Nigel Farage's final words from Brussels

29 January 2020, 19:44

These are Nigel Farage's final words from Brussels, holding his EU pass for the last time.

The Brexit Party leader says he feels very privileged to achieve what he set out to do in politics, and reflected how many people managed that.

He also said he'd miss the drama of the European Parliament, using the events earlier today as an example.

Brandishing his EU pass, he said he'd have to give it back in for the last time.

"I'll walk out carrying my flag," he finished.

Comments

Loading...

The Best Of The Nigel Farage Show

Farage edit

Nigel Farage Responds Directly To Danny Dyer After Expletive-Ridden Rant
Nigel Farage clashes with Alastair Campbell over new Brexit referendum

Nigel Farage Clashes With Alastair Campbell Over New Brexit Referendum
Nigel Farage

Nigel Farage Receives Call From One Of The Angriest Remainers EVER
Nigel Farage slams Bob Geldof's Brexit letter

Nigel Farage Reacts To Bob Geldof's Brexit Letter

Nigel Farage

Livid Nigel Farage Critic Shouts Down Phone During Chaotic LBC Call