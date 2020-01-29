Brexit: Nigel Farage's final words from Brussels

These are Nigel Farage's final words from Brussels, holding his EU pass for the last time.

The Brexit Party leader says he feels very privileged to achieve what he set out to do in politics, and reflected how many people managed that.

He also said he'd miss the drama of the European Parliament, using the events earlier today as an example.

Brandishing his EU pass, he said he'd have to give it back in for the last time.

"I'll walk out carrying my flag," he finished.