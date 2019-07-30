Nigel Farage Cuts Off "Proper Hard-Left" Caller Who Said Labour Anti-Semitism Was "Fiction"

Nigel Farage cut off an LBC caller who described issues of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party as "fiction" created by "apologist friends in the media".

The LBC presenter told his caller that he was treading a fine line between describing Labour's anti-Semitism as "fiction" and directly being seen to directly to be anti-Semitic.

"There are 800 cases reported in the Labour Party of this behaviour, some of this has gone to the police and is being looked at by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission," Nigel said.

But when Ron said the party did not have a problem with anti-Semitism, he was cut off.

Nigel Farage challenged this caller on Labour's anti-Semitism. Picture: LBC

The caller said: "This anti-Semitism fiction is a fiction created by the zionist and the apologist friends in the media trying to cook up any viable attack on Corbyn and to discredit him and isolate him."

But after telling Ron that there were over 800 reported cases of anti-Semitism in the Labour Party with some under police investigation and looked at by the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, Nigel asked: "Do you accept Labour has a problem with anti-Semitism?"

Ron replied: "Absolutely not."

Watch above.