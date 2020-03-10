Coronavirus: Airline pilot tells Nigel Farage he is 'gobsmacked' flights to Italy haven't been cancelled

An airline pilot has told Nigel Farage that he is "gobsmacked" that flights to Italy haven't been cancelled in the wake of the country being put on lockdown over coronavirus.

Phillip, from Muswell Hill, said he thinks the UK would not be able to cope if it was to go into lockdown the same way as Italy.

He said UK port authorities have not been deploying the same measures as other countries when meeting passengers from Italy.

Phillip told Nigel: "I have just landed from a place in Italy. we had nobody from port health to meet the aircraft.

"Yesertdat I came in from Rome and agains there was nobody to meet the aircraft.

"It wasn't really full, it can take up to 190 passengers it only had 23, but that isn't the point."

He went on to say that he thought this was because there is a "lack of support" for port health infrastructure.

In comparison, the Ukraine has used the army to meet and check every passenger disembarking.

Phillip said: "The other day i flew into Ukraine, and they had army officers as soon as they opened the door who came in with the infrared guns checking everyone.

"It only took 10 minutes, but I think that's what we should have - especially coming in from Italy."

He added that his company we still flying to Italy, which has been placed on complete lock down in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

"I'm gobsmacked as to why that hasn't been cancelled today, he said.

"And I'm even more gobsmacked that nobody is coming out to to meet the aircraft."

