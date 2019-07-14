Nigel Farage's Reaction To Gina Miller's Legal Action Against Proroguing Parliament

Nigel Farage says he does not believe Boris Johnson could "get away" with proroguing Parliament to force through a no-deal Brexit, after businesswoman Gina Miller threatened legal action against the Tory leadership hopeful.

Boris Johnson has been threatened with legal action if he tries to shut down Parliament to force through no-deal Brexit as Prime Minister, by Gina Miller.

The businesswoman said she has prepared a legal case against the Conservative leadership candidate if he succeeds in replacing Theresa May, that would prevent him from proroguing Parliament.

- Gina Miller Preparing Legal Case To Stop Boris Johnson Proroguing Parliament

- What Is Proroguing? Why Are Brexiteers Considering It? When Has It Been Used Before?

Businesswoman Gina Miller threatened legal action against Boris Johnson proroguing Parliament if made Prime Minister. Picture: Getty

Speaking on his LBC show, Nigel Farage said Ms Miller had "done her best" to frustrate Brexit, but said he found it difficult to imagine Mr Johnson proroguing Parliament in this way.

"All this talk of proroguing Parliament, I find difficult to think, if Boris wins, that he would actually do that and get away with it," he said.

"I just don't, and I keep asking people from legal backgrounds, constitutionally is it right that Boris could simply prorogue parliament and we leave on October 31st.

"And they all say in theory yes but in practice no, and I think in practice is probably what comes through here."

Watch above.