Nigel Farage Reveals Donald Trump's Personal Message For Britain

Fresh from meeting with Donald Trump, Nigel Farage reveals the President gave him a personal message for the British people.

Live from Washington DC Nigel Farage revealed he had spent the morning with US President Donald Trump.

He told LBC listeners that he had "as ever" talked about Brexit with the President, and about Boris Johnson.

Nigel said he asked the President if he had a message for the British people.

"Sure he said," Nigel told LBC "I think Boris will make a great Prime Minister, he brings much needed energy to the job. The last three years have been pathetic.

"I want him, to work with you Nigel, to get the Brexit deal done."

Watch the whole clip in the video at the top of the page.